Norfolk Southern train hits, kills person in northeast Atlanta

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the crash happened in the 300 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue NE. Officials found the person dead, according to the department.

Norfolk Southern said none of the crew on the train were injured.

What's next:

The incident is being investigated, according to fire officials.

The Source: Information in this article came from Norfolk Southern and Ataltan Fire Rescue.



