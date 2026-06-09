Norcross police officer honored nationally for saving toddler's life

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The Brief A Norcross police officer earned a prestigious national honor for saving a 3-year-old child in cardiac arrest. Officer Gabriel Veras Jr. received a 2026 TOP COPS Honorable Mention from the National Association of Police Organizations. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also recognized the law enforcement officer for his swift, lifesaving chest compressions.



A Norcross police officer has earned national recognition after his quick actions saved a 3-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

National Law Enforcement Award

What we know:

The National Association of Police Organizations named Officer Gabriel Veras Jr. as a 2026 TOP COPS Honorable Mention recipient representing Georgia. The local department announced the prestigious honor, celebrating the officer's preparation and decisive actions during a high-stakes medical emergency.

The incident unfolded on April 7, 2025, when Veras rushed to help a young child who had stopped breathing. Arriving before paramedics, he immediately started chest compressions and rescue breaths until the child's pulse returned. Gov. Brian Kemp also recognized Veras for the extraordinary achievement, which resulted in the child making a full recovery.

Details on rescue

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific medical condition that triggered the toddler's sudden cardiac arrest. The police department report did not disclose the location of the emergency or the identity of the family to protect their privacy.

Law enforcement pride

What they're saying:

The police department expressed immense gratitude for the officer's dedication to serving the community.

"While awards are meaningful, the greatest recognition is knowing that a young life was saved because an officer was prepared to act when every second mattered," the Norcross Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Veras’ courage, compassion, and dedication to serving others represent the very best of the Norcross Police Department and our law enforcement profession."