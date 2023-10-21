Man brought to hospital by friends dies from gunshot wound

article

A young man who was brought to Northside Hospital by some friends early Saturday morning has died. Police say the man had been shot.

Detectives say the incident happened at a business in the 4800 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, will not be identified until his next of kin are made aware of his death.

Northside Hospital on Oct. 21, 2023.

Anyone who has information to share in this case should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. There may be a cash reward offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest.