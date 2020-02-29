Norcross man sentenced to prison for molesting preteen girl

A Norcross man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of child molestation.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney told FOX 5 the charges came after an April 1, 2017 conversation between a Gwinnett County mom and a victim about the dangers of sexually-transmitted diseases.

During the talk, officials say the 13-year-old victim got terrified and begged her mother to take her to get tested. When her mother asked why she wanted to see a doctor, the victim told her that 35-year-old Fermin Gomez-Cisneros raped and molested her multiple times between 2014 and 2017.

"She told her mother she had planned on never telling her about this until her dying day," the Gwinnett County District Attorney said in a statement.

An investigation by police showed that while Gomez-Cisneros was caring for the victim, he would sometimes trap her in his bedroom, barricading the door.

When detectives interviewed the 35-year-old Norcross man, he denied any wrongdoing but said that "where he is from in El Salvador, there would be no problem with a man being with a 13 or 14-year-old girl," officials said.

After deliberating for a day and a half, a Superior Court jury found Gomez-Cisneros guilty of one county of child molestation and not guilty on two counts of rape.

A judge sentenced the man to 20 years with 15 served in prison. After release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.