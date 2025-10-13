Norcross apartment fire displaces dozens of residents

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An apartment fire displaced 60 people in Gwinnett County. (Gwinnett County Fire Department)

The Brief Someone called 911 Sunday reporting flames coming from an apartment. Firefighters responded to the Reserve at Gwinnett Apartments around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Multiple units were ruined, displacing 60 people.



Dozens of residents are without a home after a fire tore through a Norcross apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Reserve at Gwinnett Apartments in the 1700 block of Graves Road NW around 2:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing flames coming through the roof.

When crews arrived, they found a third-floor apartment on fire. Firefighters began searching the building, but the flames spread into another unit and the attic. Several apartments were destroyed, and lower floors sustained significant water damage.

Nobody was injured. In total, about 60 people were displaced, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross is assisting affected families.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the fire began on the deck of one apartment, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The tenants of that unit told firefighters they were not home at the time and had been at a nearby park.