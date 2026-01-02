DeKalb County police officer loses everything in Norcross apartment fire: 'Everything was covered in soot'

The Brief A pre-Christmas apartment fire in Norcross displaced nearly 40 residents, including DeKalb County Police Officer Tiaja Gilliam. Officer Gilliam credited functional fire alarms for saving lives during the fast-moving, late-night blaze that destroyed her belongings. The experience of losing her home has provided Gilliam with a deeper perspective and empathy for future crisis victims.



A DeKalb County police officer is starting the new year by rebuilding her life after a devastating apartment fire in Norcross displaced nearly 40 people just before the holidays.

What they're saying:

Officer Tiaja Gilliam, who has spent her career responding to emergencies, found herself at the center of one on Dec. 13, 2025. The late-night blaze, which officials believe may have started in a fireplace, destroyed her home and all of her belongings.

"I'm used to responding to emergencies, not me being the emergency," Gilliam said. "It happened right before Christmas. That alone is devastating."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County firefighters battle a massive apartment blaze in Norcross on Dec. 13, 2025. (Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services)

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at a Norcross apartment complex. While Gwinnett County investigators continue to look for the exact cause, Gilliam credited working fire alarms for ensuring that she and her neighbors, including many children, escaped the fast-moving flames.

"Fire alarms save lives, and we need to take that seriously," she said.

The destruction was absolute, leaving Gilliam unable to recover any personal items from the wreckage. She said the emotional toll was so heavy that she could not bring herself to return to the site for more than a week.

"There was nothing that could have been saved. Everything was covered in soot and ash," Gilliam said. "It took me about a week to come back and grab my vehicle because I couldn't see it. It was really overwhelming."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SKYFOX Drone captures the extensive roof damage at a Norcross apartment complex on Jan. 2, 2026. (FOX 5)

What's next:

In the weeks since the fire, a community of family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers has rallied to support her. Despite the loss, Gilliam said the experience has given her a new perspective that she will carry with her when she returns to patrol.

"Being on the other side of crisis gave me a deeper understanding from when I respond to calls," Gilliam said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb County Police Officer Tiaja Gilliam is comforted by friends and fellow officers in Norcross. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

Community members are looking to assist Gilliam as she finds a new home. To learn more, click here.