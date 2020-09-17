Nonprofit started in Gwinnett County featured in national campaign

A Gwinnett County man is getting national attention for a nonprofit aimed at tackling hunger.

Jack Griffin is the founder and CEO of FoodFinder, a website that allows people to search for food pantries, soup kitchens or school meal locations.

"What we're here to do is connect people looking for help," Griffin said.

He got the idea as a sophomore in high school in Gwinnett County. At the time, the economy was coming out of the recession and he was looking for a way to help those who were struggling.

"When I tried to find a pantry, I just went to Google. I didn't know off the top of my head where to donate to or volunteer at. That search process was much more difficult than I thought it would be," Griffin said.

This experience led to the creation of FoodFinder.

When Griffin started it in 2014 during his junior year of high school, it was a resource just for the Gwinnett County area.

Six years later, in the middle of yet another economic crisis, FoodFinder has become a timely resource.

"With estimates coming out, whether that's 18 million children nationwide who now struggle with food insecurity, more than 50 million Americans overall who face hunger," Griffin said.

The non-profit has helped more than 400,000 people across the country.

Now, it's about to get even more recognition with the help of potato chips and a smile.

He's one of 30 people across the country chosen for the Smile with Lay's campaign.

"Instead of all their normal packaging each flavor is actually rebranded and has the smile of a community leader, non-profit leader or social impact work and bring smiles to others," Griffin said.

Griffin says he hopes people take the time to read the stories of the 30 people featured on the back of the bags and are inspired to go make a positive change.

"If you know about a problem, then you can solve it in whatever way is appropriate for you. If you have the willingness to help, that's the most important thing," Griffin said.

