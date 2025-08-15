''Nobody 2' producer comes home to metro Atlanta

The Brief Film producer Marc Provissiero recently came home to Metro Atlanta to celebrate the release of his latest project, the action-comedy sequel "Nobody 2." Provissiero's family moved to Marietta when he was 10 years old, and he eventually graduated from Wheeler High School. "Nobody 2" stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a suburban husband and father who happens to have a very special set of skills (spoiler alert: he’s an assassin!).



The movie is called "Nobody 2" — but around metro Atlanta, its producer is definitely somebody.

Wheeler High School grad Marc Provissiero recently came home to celebrate the release of his latest film, the action-comedy sequel "Nobody 2." The film brings back Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a suburban husband and father who happens to have a very special set of skills (spoiler alert: he’s an assassin!). And this time around, when the family goes on vacation to a tourist trap water park, those skills are put to use in a very — pardon the pun — splashy way.

Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment founder Marc Provissiero grew up in Marietta — his family moved there when he was 10 years old — and says it’s a thrilling experience to see the title of his newest film plastered all over local movie theater marquees.

"It is pretty cool," he says. "I mean, anyone can appreciate, you put years into something, and you see the kind of return and experience."

Provissiero says he and star Odenkirk spent years developing the first "Nobody," which was released back in 2021.

"Bob and I have been coming up with this concept going back 10 years ago," he says. "We didn’t know it was going to be a franchise. It was based on something that happened in his real life, and it took us a couple of years to figure out what the movie version of that would be. And we took a swing…and got laughed at by so many people!"

But the producer and the star have certainly had the last laugh, with "Nobody" becoming a huge hit with critics and audiences, opening at the top spot at the domestic box office, and — of course — leading to a sequel.

"It is stressful and it is very exciting," says Provissiero of releasing the new film into theaters. "This is the point where you start to say, ‘We’ve done our job. We’ve done all we can do. And we feel really, really good about it, and it’s time to celebrate.’"

"Nobody 2" opens in theaters nationwide today from Universal Pictures — click here for more information on the film.