No need to 'Send Help' thanks to local survivalist school

The Brief SARCRAFT is a survival and wilderness skills school created by Alexander Bryant and located in Canton. The school offers courses covering a wide range of topics, including wilderness survival, camping essentials, firecraft, wild edibles, and navigation. Many of those skills come into play in the new horror thriller "Send Help," starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as colleagues trapped on a remote island.



Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien star as colleagues trapped on a remote island following a plane crash in the new horror thriller "Send Help" — and watching their plight must just have you asking, "How long could I survive?"

Well, spend a little time at a Canton wilderness survival school, and the answer might not be so scary.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we put our skills to the test at SARCRAFT, the survival and wilderness skills school created by Alexander Bryant. Bryant knows a thing or two about survival skills; the Eagle Scout currently serves in the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (he's a designated marksman in a reconnaissance unit) and previously served with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Wilderness Search & Rescue Team. Bryant says he got the idea for the school during a search and rescue field operation, wanting to help people attain at least a basic level of survival skills.

Upcoming courses include Land Navigation Essentials and Winter Wild Edibles on February 21st and Winter Plant Medicine on the 22nd. Also on the schedule are courses covering axe-handling and tactical survival. For more information on available courses and to register for a spot, click here.

We're not sure yet how Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien will do in "Send Help" — but we'll find out when the movie opens in theatres on Friday, January 30th. Click here for more information on the film, which is directed by "Evil Dead" legend Sam Raimi.