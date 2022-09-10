No injuries when trains collide in Floyd County, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Several railroad crossings in Floyd County closed on Saturday morning while Norfolk Southern officials investigated what led to two trains colliding.
Officials said no one was injured and nothing on board the locomotives was lost from containers.
Police said crossings closed at Maple Road, Reeceburg Road, Old Rockmart Road and Callahan Street during the investigation.
Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern has not commented on the investigation.