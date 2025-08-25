No injuries reported after damage at historic Marietta theatre

The Brief Marietta police investigating damage at Strand Theatre. Box office window smashed, leaving broken glass and debris. Theatre says incident was isolated and no one was hurt.



Marietta police are investigating after damage was reported at the historic Strand Theatre.

What we know:

The venue shared photos on social media showing a hole smashed through the box office window, leaving behind broken glass and debris.

The Strand said it believes the damage was an isolated incident and assured the public that no one was injured.

What's next:

Authorities have not released additional details about a suspect or motive, but the investigation is ongoing.