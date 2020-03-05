No injuries after early-morning fire in northwest Atlanta

article

Fire investigators believe a space heater might have been responsible for an overnight fire in northwest Atlanta.

It happened at a home along Fairlock Lane NW near Collier Drive NW a little after 2:45 a.m. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames in one of the bedrooms. They were able to make quick work of the fire.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, firefighters said.

No one was injured.

The damage was contained to one bedroom and fire investigators believe it was accidental in nature.