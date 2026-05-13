No fiction about it: Atlanta’s Facts Only Trivia celebrates 10th anniversary

The Brief Atlanta's popular Facts Only Trivia will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a big party happening Wednesday, May 13th at Westside Motor Lounge. Facts Only Trivia is co-hosted by Branden Peters and Maurice Garland and has grown over the past decade into a can’t-miss celebration of music and pop culture. Giveaways planned for the 10th Anniversary celebration include tickets to Grammy nominee Khalid’s "It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour" stop in Atlanta.



Here’s a trivia question for you: what popular Atlanta event is about to celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary with a major party at Westside Motor Lounge?

Answer: Facts Only Trivia!

You’re cordially invited to the Facts Only Trivia 10th Anniversary Edition, happening Wednesday, May 13th at 7:00 p.m. at Westside Motor Lounge (725 Echo Street Northwest) and featuring special guests, sets from live DJs, and — of course — trivia! Facts Only Trivia (formerly known as Hip-Hop Trivia ATL) is co-hosted by Branden Peters and Maurice Garland, and has grown over the past decade into a can’t-miss celebration of music and pop culture. Past themes include "Southern Hip-hop," "90s vs 2000s Hip-hop," and "Ladies Night Edition."

Peters (also known as co-founder of the craft beer-inspired lifestyle brand, Draught Season, which we’ve previously featured on Good Day Atlanta) says there are also some major giveaways planned for the 10th Anniversary celebration, including tickets to Grammy nominee Khalid’s "It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour" stop in Atlanta.

So…you ready to play? Click here for more information about the Facts Only Trivia 10th Anniversary Edition at Westside Motor Lounge — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the Facts Only team, getting a jump start on the celebration…and the trivia!