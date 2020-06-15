Nike Town in Buckhead burglarized, 8 people arrested

Eight people are behind bars for burglarizing Nike Town at Lenox Square Mall Monday morning. The officer's response time helped them catch the three men and five women in the act.

"Our officers responded to the scene around 1:12 a.m. just one minute after they were dispatched," Atlanta Police Captain F. Turner said. "They found men and women inside the store trying to steal merchandise,"

Atlanta Police said the would-be thieves smashed a window next to one of the store's doors to make entry.

"The shelves and racks were empty, but there wasn't a lot of damage to the interior," Captain Turner said. "We recovered Nike merchandise, a firearm and two vehicles."

Atlanta Police have advice for anyone thinking of burglarizing a business or looting.

"The officer's arrived in a minute, the will apprehend you," Captain Turner said.