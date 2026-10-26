Nike, Outkast team up for exclusive Georgia Bulldogs collection

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The Brief Nike, the University of Georgia and Outkast are releasing the "Outkast U" apparel collection celebrating the Georgia vs. Florida game. The limited-edition lineup merges classic Georgia branding with Outkast's signature crown and references to the 1996 album "ATLiens." Exclusive performance equipment and sideline gear will be provided to Georgia athletes, coaches and staff for Saturday's rivalry game in Atlanta.



Nike, the University of Georgia and hip-hop duo Outkast have teamed up with Class Trip to release the "Outkast U" collection ahead of Saturday's rivalry game against Florida in Atlanta.

What we know:

The limited-edition apparel line honors the first Georgia vs. Florida football game played in Atlanta.

Built around the personal style of André 3000 and Big Boi, the lineup fuses the iconic Georgia G with Outkast's signature crown across items including a red wool varsity jacket, numbered-96 jerseys, a satin bomber and rugby shirts.

The number 96 pays homage to both the release year of the "ATLiens" album and the year Georgia head coach Kirby Smart played defensive back for the Bulldogs.

Georgia athletes, coaches and staff will also receive exclusive performance equipment and premium sideline apparel for the matchup.

The collection debuts Tuesday, Oct. 27, on the SNKRS app, at Class Trip and at select Atlanta Nike retailers.

A full release follows Wednesday, Oct. 28, on nike.com and at select retail locations, along with a game-day pop-up store at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31.