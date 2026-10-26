Fatal overdose leads to felony murder charge for Gwinnett woman

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The Brief A 48-year-old woman faces felony murder charges in Gwinnett County following a fatal drug overdose investigation in Lawrenceville Detectives identified the suspect as the alleged source of the lethal narcotics after responding to a home on Wetlands Court. She remains in custody facing multiple counts, including involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges.



A 48-year-old woman is facing a felony murder charge after Gwinnett County police connected her to a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lawrenceville earlier this month, according to authorities.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police detectives arrested 48-year-old Tanika Tavares following an investigation into an overdose death in Lawrenceville.

Officers originally responded to a home in the 1100 block of Wetlands Court on Oct. 13, where they found a victim dead from an overdose.

Investigators with the special investigations section combed through the circumstances surrounding the death and identified Tavares as the suspected source of the narcotics.

Detectives later took her into custody on charges of felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter by causing fentanyl overdose death, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance and additional drug offenses.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or age of the person who died on Oct. 13.

Authorities also have not specified the exact chemical composition or quantity of the illicit drugs recovered during the arrest.