Nightclub manager facing charges over 'Kama Sutra' sex party contest

The manager of a Gwinnett County nightclub has been fired and arrested after police say she ran a racy contest on Valentine’s Day.

According to the police report, Lizette Loechle admitted she ran a “Kama Sutra Valentine's Day party and contest” at Chiquititas Lounge located at 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. that offered a cash prize for the couple who demonstrated the best sex act and she also participated.

The report stated the club was decorated with Valentine’s decorations which included a bed that was placed on the dance floor.

She told police some couples took off their clothes during the contest and at one point she even participated.

The report states that Loechle told investigators she was not aware she violated any laws or ordinances.

Loechle was cited for promoting prohibited conduct and providing live entertainment that featured nude acts. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.

Investigators obtained the surveillance video from the club for that night.

Loechle, who had been with the nightclub for about a year, was also let go from her position at the club.