NICU nurse crochets Halloween costumes for tiny patients

The tiniest patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are getting into the Halloween spirit thanks to a nurse with a huge heart.

For the fourth year in a row, Tara Fankhauser has spent months crocheting costumes for her patients in the neonatal intensive care unit at CHOA.

According to CHOA, Fankhauser starts knitting in the spring and keeps going right up to Halloween. She's never repeated the same outfit twice and turns to Pinterest as well as each baby's unique personality for inspiration.

"What started out as a hobby has quickly become a hospital tradition that brings joy to our families and staff," CHOA said.