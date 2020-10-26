NICU babies celebrate Halloween in adorable fashion at Florida hospital

article

No tricks here, just adorable little treats.

Staff at one Florida hospital helped their littlest patients celebrate their first Halloween in style. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare dressed up their NICU babies in pint-sized costumes to make the holiday extra sweet.

(Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)

“Halloween in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception!” a post on the hospital’s Facebook page said. “Thank you to our incredible NICU team for making such an uncertain time so special for these little ones’ families.”

Babies were dressed up as Toy Story’s “Sheriff Woody,” yummy spaghetti and meatballs, Dr. Seuss’ “Thing 1 and Thing 2,” peas in a pod, an avocado, popcorn, a peanut, a lamb, M&Ms and more.

(Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)

The hospital’s two NICUs care for over 600 babies each year, according to the hospital’s website.

Highly trained nurses and respiratory therapists are on-call 24 hours a day to help care for premature and/or sick babies from area hospitals and centers.

