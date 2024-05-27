Nicki Minaj shares update after Amsterdam arrest livestream

Nicki Minaj is updating fans following her apparent arrest in Amsterdam.

On Saturday, authorities at the Amsterdam airport attempted to take Minaj into custody for drug possession, according to the "Super Bass" singer’s Instagram Live video she recorded during the encounter.

On X, Minaj thanked "everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination."

She continued, explaining she had just arrived at her hotel in Manchester, England where she was due to perform that night as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

RAPPER NICKI MINAJ FILMS OWN ARREST IN AMSTERDAM

"After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded," Minaj said, noting her flight was only 50 minutes.

Minaj aplogized to fans for missing her show in Manchester, England, and said, "I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho," regarding her arrest. (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

However, she missed her show, despite her saying "The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that."

"So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho," she said.

Minaj told fans, "Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass," and promised to reschedule the show along with "an added bonus" for ticketholders of the canceled performance.

The venue in Manchester, Co-op Live, shared a statement on X about Minaj’s missed showing, writing, "Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are reply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused," adding information would be forthcoming about a rescheduled performance.

Nicki Minaj updated her fans on X, following her apparent arrest for drug posession in Amsterdam, which she livestreamed on Saturday. (Credit: Gotham/Getty Images) Expand

"They’ve been doing this over & over & over & over & over again & I’ve tried so hard to not discuss it b/c you guys deserve to just get the good stuff. I hate involving you in anything that isn’t for entertainment purposes only," Minaj wrote, seeming to refer to authorities.

Representatives for Minaj and Amsterdam police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

On Saturday, Minaj recorded an Instagram Live of her apparent detainment, in which a Dutch official is heard saying that Minaj is being arrested for "carrying drugs."

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee shared a post on X around the time of arrest, stating, "We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey."

Minaj, whose legal name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, was instructed to get into their vehicle so she could be transported to the police station and initially refused, saying, "I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present," and expressed concern about missing her show in Manchester.

She eventually entered the vehicle and an official was heard telling her that he would "try to get [her] there" as soon as possible.

After the live video ended, Minaj shared another video to Instagram of a conversation with a man informing her that her bags needed to be searched.

The official told Minaj that they did a "random, quick check" before her luggage boarded her private plane, but because she "filmed" the officer, they wanted to do a more in-depth search.

She posted on X, saying "now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls," adding, "Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

