Nicki Minaj announces 'Pink Friday 2' tour stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Barbs get ready. Nicki Minaj is coming to Atlanta.
The hip-hop megastar is set to kick off her "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour" next year, and one of her headlining shows will be at State Farm Arena.
The tour will kick off at the start of March in Oakland, California and travel the country. It'll also include stops for Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.
Atlanta's tour stop will be on Wednesday, March 20.
Minaj's highly-anticipated album, "Pink Friday 2" was released on Friday and broke a Spotify record for the biggest debut for a female hip-hop artist. It's her first studio album in five years.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12. Additional presales will run through the week before the general sale begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.
The tour will also include VIP packages that will include Gag City, Nicki's VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, and more.
See below for the full tour schedule:
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
- Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
- Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thu Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
- Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Thu May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 05 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun 07 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz ArenaPINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
- Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
- Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thu Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
- Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Thu May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 05 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun 07 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena