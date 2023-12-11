Nicki Minaj announces 'Pink Friday 2' tour stop in Atlanta

article

Barbs get ready. Nicki Minaj is coming to Atlanta.

The hip-hop megastar is set to kick off her "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour" next year, and one of her headlining shows will be at State Farm Arena.

The tour will kick off at the start of March in Oakland, California and travel the country. It'll also include stops for Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.

Atlanta's tour stop will be on Wednesday, March 20.

Minaj's highly-anticipated album, "Pink Friday 2" was released on Friday and broke a Spotify record for the biggest debut for a female hip-hop artist. It's her first studio album in five years.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12. Additional presales will run through the week before the general sale begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

The tour will also include VIP packages that will include Gag City, Nicki's VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, and more.

See below for the full tour schedule:

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES: