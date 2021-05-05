NFL giving away Super Bowl LVI tickets to 50 fans vaccinated for COVID-19

The National Football League announced on Wednesday it is giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 to people who have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

And that’s not all: Fans will also receive a 25% discount on purchases made at NFLShop.com when they show proof of vaccination, according to the league.

The NFL says the move is an attempt to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. More than 56% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination rates have slowed substantially in recent weeks.

RELATED: Katie Hill departs role with Obama to join NFL

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the nation’s population by July 4.

When COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out to the public, many sports stadiums were used as vaccination super sites in order to get as many shots in arms as possible. More than 3 million vaccinations have already been administered at 21 NFL stadiums since January, according to the NFL.

In February, Super Bowl LV saw an attendance of 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were invited to the game for free. It was a thank you to front line health care workers from the NFL and an initiative to promote the importance of vaccination, the league said.

RELATED: NFL Draft 2021: Rounds 2 and 3 take place Friday night

Details on how vaccinated fans for next year’s Super Bowl can win free tickets will be announced this Saturday during "Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" show.

It’s a global event which brings together artists, entertainers and world leaders to support vaccine equity.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden will be in attendance and the event will broadcast nationally beginning at 8 p.m. ET across multiple platforms, including ABC, CBS and FOX. The event will take place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.