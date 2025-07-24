Newton County students receive free laptops, school supplies

The Brief AT&T and Compudopt distributed 100 free laptops and backpacks filled with school supplies to Newton County students. Newton County Family Connection coordinated the event, with students pre-selected based on need. The initiative aims to close the digital divide and support students ahead of the new school year.



A group of Newton County students got a big back-to-school boost this week, thanks to a partnership between AT&T and Compudopt.

What we know:

Volunteers handed out 100 laptops and backpacks filled with school supplies to local students in need. The giveaway, coordinated with Newton County Family Connection, aimed to ease the financial burden on families ahead of the new school year.

Students were pre-selected to receive the items based on need, and the event is part of AT&T’s ongoing effort to help close the digital divide.

Organizers say access to technology and basic supplies is essential for student success, especially in underserved communities.