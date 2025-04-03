Newton County parent convicted in harrowing child abuse case described as 'torture'

article

The Brief Carey Donovan Clark was convicted of multiple counts of child abuse, including second-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery, for forcing children to perform extreme exercises and denying them food. The abuse was described as "torture," with children subjected to harsh physical activities often late at night and during summer heat, and the co-defendant, Nora Rodgers, was previously sentenced to 60 years for similar offenses. The case involved collaboration between various agencies, including the Newton County Sheriff's Office and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, with significant contributions from the prosecution team and support for the victims from foster parents and advocacy centers.



A Newton County jury on Thursday convicted a second parent in a years-long child abuse and neglect case that authorities described as "torture."

PREVIOUSLY: Mother sentenced in Newton County to 30 years for extreme abuse of children

What we know:

Carey Donovan Clark was found guilty of six counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count of aggravated battery, according to Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley. The charges stem from the abuse and neglect of multiple children under the age of 10.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the children were forced to perform extreme exercises such as running laps, doing squats with heavy logs, and completing jumping jacks for extended periods—often late at night and during the summer heat. They were also denied food. A doctor from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta testified that what the children endured amounted to torture.

Clark's conviction comes just months after the case’s co-defendant, Nora Rodgers, was sentenced in December 2023 to 60 years, with 30 to be served in prison.

NORA RODGERS

What they're saying:

"Over the years the children had suffered torture under the guise of punishment," prosecutors said during Rodgers’ sentencing. "They would often have to perform these exercises in the middle of the night and in the heat of summer. When the exercises were not performed to Rodgers’ liking, she would then beat them. Rodgers would also spar with children, striking and hitting them."

"I want to thank the hard work of the prosecution team, the law enforcement officers, and the other agencies that were involved in this case," said McGinley. "The dedication to the victims over the last 4 and a half years is inspiring. And, as I said after Rodgers’ sentencing, a special thanks goes to the foster parents who cared for the children after their abuse and family of the children who reported the abuse. Those that step up to raise and care for children that have been abused are truly angels."