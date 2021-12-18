Newton County celebrates bicentennial with festival, fireworks

Newton County had more than just the holidays to celebrate on Saturday.

The metro Atlanta county celebrated its bicentennial with a full day of events capped off with fireworks over the historic Covington Square.

The county was actually established on Christmas Eve in 1921. It was named for Sgt. John Newton, a Revolutionary War hero.

The county is extremely photogenic having served as filming locations for "The Dukes of Hazard," "In The Heat of the Night," "Remember the Titans," "My Cousin Vinny," and a handful of horror films.

Saturday, residents braved the rain for free concerts, giveaways, awards, and of course fireworks. The county streamed the event on their Facebook page beautifully capturing the show amid the outline of the Historic Newton County Courthouse just off the square.

Covington, the seat of Newton County, sits about 30 miles west-southwest of Atlanta along the Interstate 20 corridor.

