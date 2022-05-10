Newton County bridge closed after failing inspection
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Newton County officials reported a bridge closure on Tuesday morning after a failed inspection the day before.
The bridge is located on County Road 213, near Starrsville and Highway 36.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, they are unsure as to when the bridge will be open and ask drivers to take an alternate route.
Officials reported that the bridge will be repaired by the county and inspected by GDOT before reopening.
