WATCH: Newnan man arrested after Midtown hotel staff find 10 kilos of cocaine in his room

A call about a suspicious package at the Georgian Terrace Hotel on Feb. 8 led Atlanta police to make an unlikely discovery.

Now, a suspected drug smuggler is facing trafficking charges after Atlanta Police recovered 10 kilos of cocaine in his hotel room.

According to an incident report, hotel cleaning staff found the drugs in a closet inside a room on the 8th floor.

Body camera video showed the cocaine in a black Under Armour duffle bag wrapped in black plastic that appeared to depict the image of a cobra.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Newnan Police Department)

"Our narcotics unit hit a couple of warrants with our outside agencies," Assistant Police Chief Tyus Carven said.

From there, an investigation began. Staff members notified the hotel’s manager, who then called 911, but not before checking the name of the guest who booked that room.

Narcotics officers and members of the K-9 unit conducted a search of the property and confirmed the drugs were in-fact cocaine.

(Credit: Newnan Police Department)

Days later, police arrested the guest they say made that reservation and identified him as Voskae Wallace of Newnan. An arrest report stated Wallace could be seen on surveillance footage carrying the duffle bag as he checked into his room. He was charged with trafficking cocaine.

"The Atlanta police department keeps public safety at the forefront of its mind every day," Tyus said.

Voskae Wallace (Credit: Newnan Police Department)

During Atlanta City Council’s public safety committee meeting, the assistant police chief told members of city council the drugs weren’t all they recovered during the course of the investigation.

"Just understand where there’s that much drugs, there’s gonna be guns at those locations," he said.

Tyus said the recent narcotics bust served as just one more example of the department’s commitment to keeping city streets safe and drug-free.

"Just kudos to the officers that continue to work out there," he added.

That amount of cocaine would go for up to a few hundred thousand dollars on the street. Investigators took the drugs into evidence. Atlanta police officials say the investigation is still active and ongoing.