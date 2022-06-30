Several people, including child, shot in Newark

Gunfire erupted on a street in Newark on Thursday evening, striking as many as nine people, according to an official.

Police officers responded to Clinton Place and St. James Place around 6:19 p.m. because of an alert from a gunshot detection system, according to Acting Public Safety Director Raul Malave.

Four adults and one child were being treated at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and four adults were getting treatment at University Hospital, according to police. All victims suffered gunshot wounds and were listed in stable condition.

Beth Israel is just a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. Some victims brought themselves to the hospital, police said.

"This incident remains under investigation," police said.