New York firefighter serenades medical workers with electric rendition of National Anthem

A firefighter in New York City used his musical talents to pay tribute to health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage posted by the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York shows a firefighter serenading health care workers on April 23 with a performance of the national anthem on electric guitar.

The video shows the firefighter, identified as “Ladder 15 member Louis Derosa,” atop a firetruck, surrounded by his colleagues.

Derosa plays the anthem and the camera pans to cheering medical workers outside New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital who had been listening.

More than 160,000 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York City. Over 12,000 deaths have been reported.

The United States has more than 1 million coronavirus cases confirmed across all 50 states. COVID-19 related deaths has surpassed 63,000. So far, more than 153,000 patients have recovered in the United States.