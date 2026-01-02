New Year’s Day fire with hazardous material contained in Baldwin

article

Fire crews from multiple agencies quickly contained a New Year’s Day structure fire in Baldwin, preventing damage to nearby homes and avoiding injuries, according to authorities.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 10:01 a.m. Jan. 1 at an outbuilding located at 1208 Park Ave. Officials said the flames started about 75 feet from the main residence and spread through a wooded area toward the home and neighboring properties. Firefighters immediately worked to knock down the fire while officers and deputies warned nearby residents who could have been in the path of the blaze.

What they're saying:

During the response, crews discovered a 55-gallon drum inside the fire containing a hazardous chemical that reacts with water. A HAZMAT team was called in to identify and safely contain the substance before the fire was fully extinguished. Officials said the coordinated response prevented the fire from reaching any other structures.

What's next:

No residents or public safety personnel were injured, and no homes were destroyed. The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and police investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities also thanked Dairy Queen of Baldwin for donating meals to first responders who remained on scene for several hours.