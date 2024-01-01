Photos: New Year's newborns in north Georgia

Image 1 of 14 ▼ A girl born to Shikha Goel and Dhruv Goyal of Delhi was the first baby born at Northside Hospital Atlanta in 2024. She arrived at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 19 1/4 inches. (Northside Hospital Atlanta)

As the clock struck midnight and fireworks lit up the sky, hospitals across the nation ushered in a new chapter with the arrival of newborn babies on New Year's Day. Welcoming the first cries of the year has become a cherished tradition that brings joy and hope to families and communities.

In maternity wards across north Georgia, the sound of lullabies blended with the celebratory cheers as new parents cradled their precious bundles of joy. Nurses, donned in festive hats and adorned with confetti, joined in the festivities, making sure the first moments of these newborns' lives were filled with warmth and love.

For many families, the birth of a baby on New Year's Day holds a special significance. It marks not only the beginning of a new year but also the start of a lifetime of possibilities for the newest members of society. Parents often express a sense of hope and optimism, believing that their child's birth on this auspicious day brings with it good fortune and blessings.

Above are some of the first newborn babies across north Georgia this New Year’s Day.