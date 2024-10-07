New Vietnam Memorial dedicated in Dunwoody

A dedication ceremony for a new Vietnam War memorial was held in Dunwoody over the weekend.

The monument, located in Brook Run Park on North Peachtree Road, features statues of an American infantry soldier and a soldier from the former Republic of South Vietnam standing side by side.

Behind the statues are two large memorial walls honoring both Vietnamese and U.S. soldiers who were killed during the Vietnam War.

More than 300,000 Vietnamese soldiers and 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the conflict.