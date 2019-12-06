New training gym for Cobb County first responders

article

Cobb County fire opens its new training gym which allows them to conduct Physical Ability Tests all year long.

The 6,500-square-foot indoor facility is just one of a few of its kind in the country.

It's designed to allow first responders to conduct physical ability tests for both new hires and incumbent firefighters in a climate-controlled environment.

The fire chief said they used to do parts of these tests outside and were limited by the weather.

The chief said while training in the elements is important, it's more beneficial to have a facility dedicated to training that has clean equipment free of potential carcinogens.