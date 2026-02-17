New Trader Joe's announced for Johns Creek area

article

The Brief Trader Joe’s is opening eight new U.S. locations, including one in metro Atlanta. The new store is in Johns Creek on Medley Road near Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. Additional stores are planned in six other states, with more possible in the future.



Grocery chain Trader Joe's says it is expanding its footprint with eight new locations across the country — including one in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the retailer’s website, the new Georgia store is in Johns Creek on Medley Road, near Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The store was slated to open last Thursday.

The company also announced new locations in Arizona, Kansas, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Washington state. Trader Joe’s says even more stores could be announced in the near future.

What's next:

There is no word yet on whether one of the potential future locations could be at Atlantic Station, where residents have launched a petition calling for a Trader Joe’s to replace the now-closed Publix.