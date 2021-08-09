New Georgia specialty tag helps show support for troops

Georgians have a new way to support our military men and women. There's a new specialty tag with the proceeds going to the nonprofit Support Our Troops.

Thomas Butler is with Support Our Troops. He said the new tags can make a world of difference to the troops.

The organization is known for providing troops serving overseas and in the U.S. with care packages.

"Anything they need to make them feel more at home, whether its a favorite snack, magazine, T-shirt. We also help their families while their loved ones are away," said Butler.

Butler's dad served during the Vietnam war and his uncle was in the military for 23 years. He understands how important it is for troops to feel the support from others while they're serving our country.

"I feel like it's my duty to do whatever I can to show there are people who care and support them all the time," said Butler.

Butler went to State Representative Matthew Gambill to see how he could get "Support Our Troops" specialty license plates in Georgia. That was more than 2 years ago. This past spring, Governor Kemp signed the bill paving the way for the new plates.

The first one came out in July. Now people can visually show their support by driving around with the tag as well as financially help Support Our Troops. Like all specialty tags, it costs a little more. There's a $35 annual fee. $10 of that goes directly to Support Our Troops.

"It doesn't sound like a lot but when you get 2000 people purchasing a tag that money comes in every year," said Butler.

Twenty other states currently have a version of the Support Our Troops tag, Butler hopes one day every state will have one.

