New research looks at link between human stress and dog moods

New research indicates that dogs can smell when a person is under stress, and this stress also affects the dogs' mood. The study, published in the journal "Scientific Reports," involved 18 dogs and 11 human volunteers.

Participants underwent stress tests, and researchers collected sweat samples from them. The findings revealed that the scent of stress-induced sweat often confused the dogs when they were trying to find a treat.

The results suggest that dogs anticipate more pessimistic outcomes when interacting with a stressed person, indicating a significant emotional connection between humans and their canine companions. This study highlights the profound sensitivity dogs have to human emotions and their ability to sense stress through smell.