New Ralph Lauren collection celebrates Atlanta HBCUs Morehouse and Spelman

Clothing brand Ralph Lauren is honoring Atlanta HBCUs Morehouse College and Spelman College with a limited-edition collection.

In a press release, the clothing company said that the first-of-its-kind collection will honor both schools' "rich heritage and esteemed traditions" by looking at the life of historically Black colleges and universities.

Designed by alumni from both Morehouse and Spelman, the Ralph Lauren collection will also be the first time the brand has made a campaign with an all-Black cast - including the photographer, creative directors, cinematographer, and talent.

"This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities," said Ralph Lauren, the executive chairman and chief creative officer of the Ralph Lauren Corporation. "It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream — ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand."

(Courtesy of Ralph Lauren)

The full collection will include outerwear, knits, suits, dresses, and more and references styles worn by Morehouse and Spelman students from the 1920s to 1950s.

"Historically Black colleges and universities have uniquely been centers of both intellectual discourse and cultural influence for more than 150 years," said Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. "The Morehouse partnership with Ralph Lauren intelligently, creatively and boldly puts this intersection on full display, reflecting the breadth of impact we have had in driving societal transformation throughout our history."

Ralph Lauren has also produced a film "A Portrait of the American Dream" and commemorative yearbook that takes a look at the founding and historical significance of HBCUs through the Morehouse and Spelman.

Along with the collection, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has also pledged $2 million to support scholarships for students at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and 10 other HBCUs through the United Negro College Fund

