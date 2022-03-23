New Orleans tornado kills 1, leaves trail of damage in its wake

At least one person was killed and many others were injured after a large tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs on Tuesday night, leaving a trail of damage in its wake as it flipped cars and ripped roofs off of homes.

Witnesses and video from the scene showed a large, multi-vortex tornado that went into the Arabi area, a suburb of New Orleans. It then moved east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward and parts of St. Bernard Parish — both of which were badly damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, appeared to take the brunt of the weather's fury. One person was killed in the area, though St. Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how they died. Authorities added that multiple other people were injured.

Rescue workers were searching through the suburban parish for more people in need of assistance, according to Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said the tornado caused widespread damage throughout the parish.

"We have widespread damage in St. Bernard Parish," McInnis told WVUE-TV in New Orleans. "The fire department and sheriff's department are doing search and rescue. All of our people are out there working hard to make sure our community is safe."

McInnis said damage stretched a number of miles across Arabi, from the Mississippi River to the levee on the neighborhood's north end. One home was blown off its foundation and into the middle of the street, according to FOX Weather. Other houses were destroyed while pieces of debris hung from electrical wires and trees. An aluminum fishing boat in front of one house was bent into the shape of a C with the motor across the street. Power poles were down and leaning over, forcing emergency workers to walk slowly through darkened neighborhoods checking for damage.

There was also a strong smell of natural gas in the air, according to the Associated Press.

Officials urged residents to stay inside even after the tornado warning was lifted as they tried to keep the streets clear for search and rescue. A shelter was set up for residents from damaged homes.

One resident told WVUE-TV he could hear the tornado and its wind coming through his house.

"I put my family in the bathroom. All of our ears popped and you just knew," he said, adding he emerged from the bathroom just 10 seconds later to find his neighborhood had been heavily damaged.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Damage pictured from a tornado on March 22, 2021, near New Orleans, Louisiana. (Credit: WVUE-TV)

A sergeant with the Gretna Police Department who lives in St. Bernard Parish also witnessed the tornado from his house.

"The path was heading toward St. Bernard Parish," said Sgt. Ashton Gibbs. " Decided to look out my window and the tornado — it was literally in front of my face."

The National Weather Service said it would send out three storm survey teams on Wednesday to investigate three tornadoes in the region from Tuesday. One team was set to investigate the tornado that hit the Arabi and Lower 9th Ward, a second on the westbank near Gretna and a third on the northshore through LaCombe, according to FOX Weather.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted late Tuesday that there were no reports of casualties or significant damage to the city and that the power utility was working to restore electricity to the 8,000 customers impacted.

About 13,000 homes and businesses were reportedly without power in the three parishes around New Orleans after the storm.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system had hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person Monday and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.

RELATED: Texas tornado outbreak: 10 confirmed tornadoes rip through North Texas, 1 dead

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed.