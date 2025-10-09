New Orleans jail escapee Derrick Groves to appear in Atlanta court Thursday
The last of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this year is expected to appear in court in Atlanta on Thursday.
What we know:
Derrick Groves, who was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta, is scheduled for an extradition hearing at 9 a.m., according to a Fulton County Jail employee.
The backstory:
Groves was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service with help from the Atlanta Police Department and other agencies. Officials said he was found hiding inside a home along Honeysuckle Lane near Delowe Drive and Cedar Lane.
Deputy Chief Kelly Collier with Atlanta police said Groves surrendered without serious injury after officers deployed gas and a police dog.
Authorities said Groves escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center in Louisiana on May 16, 2025, along with nine other inmates — one of the state’s most high-profile jailbreaks in decades. While most of the escapees were captured within weeks, Groves had been on the run for nearly five months.
What's next:
FOX 5 will attend the hearing Thursday morning and update this article as we learn more information on Groves' case and his extradition.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 speaking with a Fulton County Sheriff's Office employee and past FOX 5 reporting.