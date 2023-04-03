New live-action remake of Disney's Moana 'in the works'

Disney's animated movie, Moana, will be remade into a live-action film.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced the news on Monday during The Walt Disney Company's yearly shareholders meeting.

"We are so excited and happy to announce that a live action reimagining of Moana is in the works," Johnson said.

"Moana, Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful powerful ocean, and one more, what's that guy's – yours truly, Hei Hei, the chicken," he said.

Few details about the project were immediately released, including when the film might be released.

Johnson said it was "still very early in the process" and that there was a lot more work to be done. He said Disney's teams were drawing a lot of their inspiration from Hawaii.

Johnson said when he brings Maui to life, he's doing it in the spirit of his grandfather.

Disney has remade several of its animated films into live action films over the years, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, The Lion King, Cruella, and Pinocchio.