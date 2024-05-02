Rutgers students agree to disband campus encampment

Students at Rutgers University took down encampments Thursday following successful negotiations with the school administration.

Protesters demanded that Rutgers divest from companies engaged with Israel, among other stipulations.

On Monday, Rutgers University’s campus in New Brunswick canceled morning programming due to the demonstrations.

Protests at Princeton University have already resulted in at least 13 arrests.

This liveblog has ended. You can see the day's updates below.

Final exams canceled at Rutgers University

Rutgers University College Ave Campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey Thursday.

May 2, 5:05 p.m.

After reportedly "fruitful" negotiations between the Rutgers University administration and student protesters, the student encampment is being taken down. Here is what we know about the terms of the deal to take down the encampment:

The University has promised to meet with its endowment board and begin the process of divesting from companies that are connected to Israel

The University has agreed to form a scholarship program and provide safe haven and financial support for some Palestinian students

The University has agreed to fully staff a Middle East Palestinian studies department, as well as a Arab Cultural Center on campus

May 2, 4:06 p.m.

The encampment at Rutgers University is reportedly coming down, albeit slowly. FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo reports that students are saying that some of their demands were met, but it is currently unclear exactly what that means.

May 2, 4:01 p.m.

Negotiations between the school and protesters remain ongoing, as the 4 p.m. deadline has passed.

May 2, 3:31 p.m.

A professor at Rutgers University tells FOX 5 NY that negotiations between the school and student protesters remain ongoing.

It is unclear if the 4 p.m. deadline will hold.

May 2. 2:18 p.m.

In a statement Thursday, President Jonathan Holloway said that tents at Voorhees Mall need to be removed by 4 pm today.

Officials said that protests the day before had disrupted 28 scheduled exams, impacting more than 1,000 students.

May 2, 9:32 a.m.

Rutgers University in New Brunswick announced Thursday that all morning final exams have been canceled due to encampments across campus.

The university made the announcement on X shortly before 8 a.m.

The student government asked the university to sever ties with Tel Aviv University, but there's been no word on progress made.

Protestors camped out on the university's College Avenue Campus have forced the school to adjust scheduling.

Final exams start Thursday and run through May 8.

No arrests have been reported at Rutgers stemming from the protests.

Princeton student protesters arrested

April 30

The university’s president, Chris Eisgruber, posted a statement on Instagram saying 13 protesters — 12 affiliated with the university — were arrested Monday night after briefly occupying Clio Hall, the campus graduate school building (AP).

The school noted in a post on Instagram that Princeton’s free expression policy, like the First Amendment, protects a "strikingly broad range of speech."

"All those arrested received summonses for trespassing and have been barred from campus," Eisgruber said in the statement. "The students will also face University discipline, which may extend to suspension or expulsion."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.