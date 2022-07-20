New Gwinnett County police dog already making a difference on the street

Dogs have become an important part of many police departments in north Georgia. Just like police officers, law enforcement K-9s put their lives on the line to serve and protect.

Gwinnett County police have six dogs, and they just added a seventh to their force.

"She is a social butterfly," said Sgt. Brandon Townley with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Despite that description, at 16 months old, Sika is a force to be reckoned with, or at least her nose is.

"I can get an article with the odor of the person we're looking for and give it to her, prior to tracking, and she will source that odor out," Sgt. Townley said.

The hound mix is a special addition to the department. All their other dogs can apprehend suspects, but Sika is different.

"Our dogs, up to this point, all have the propensity to be aggressive. She doesn't. She is actually able to go up and give people kisses," Sgt. Townley said.

Sika joins six other K-9s on the force. The unit is extremely successful in the county, helping nab about 80 wanted people just this year.

"Dogs are a huge asset, their smell, their hearing is way better than ours," said Sgt. Brian Doan with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

While they help officers out a lot, the work is dangerous for the dogs. Earlier this year, K-9 Kai was shot in the line of duty and his front leg had to be amputated.

"We don't know what we're going up against and we're always at a disadvantage because these people are in an ambush position," said Sgt. Doan.

While Sika has only been on the job for three weeks, her skills were put to the test on Monday. She tracked her first suspect for more than a mile. Officers eventually caught and cuffed the man that led police on a chase.

"Every one of us takes success in each other's success because every single person standing behind me has put in work to get her to that point," Sgt. Townley said.

Sika is dog number seven for the department and by the end of the year, they are planning to add at least two more.