New Georgia café offers coffee and second chances

A metro Atlanta coffee shop will hold its grand opening this weekend. The Woodstock Coffee Company will open its doors on more than just a café. The owner wants to provide a path to re-enter the workforce for people of color who once were incarcerated.

"We’re looking for people who have been incarcerated," said company owner Paris Landon. "As of the 11th, this Saturday, my doors will be open to anyone who wants to build and develop with second chance coffee."

Landon has been sourcing and selling coffee from all over the world for years to restaurants, cafés and farmers’ markets. He is now launching Second Chance Coffee, a program to help people of color who have done time successfully get back into the work world.

Many job applications ask prospective employees if they have ever been arrested or imprisoned. Often, that could disqualify them in the eyes of some employers, something Landon knows firsthand.

"I, myself, as someone formerly incarcerated, knew the challenges that were coming my way" Landon said. "The biggest challenge you have is ‘Have you been incarcerated before?’"

Image 1 of 16 ▼ A new café in Woodstock is offering second chance for people of color who have been previously incarcerated. (FOX 5)

Landon is looking for workers for the coffee shop on Main Street in Woodstock and every other aspect of the business.

"Roasting, fulfilling, giving them a logistics planning, coaching on how to deal with internships," Landon said.

He says he wants to give new opportunities to people who may get overlooked in the job market, wants to pour more than just lattes, he wants to pour hope.

"My goal is to give them something they can find a way out, a way to push forward even though they’ve been incarcerated," he said.