New footage allegedly shows US Navy ship ‘swarmed’ by UFOs

A documentary filmmaker who recently made headlines for leaked Pentagon footage of a spherical flying object seen off the coast of San Diego recently posted new radar footage from 2019 that allegedly shows a U.S. Navy ship surrounded by UFOs.

On May 27, Jeremy Corbell posted footage to his social media accounts with the caption: "US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs."

According to Corbell, the footage was filmed aboard the U.S.S. Omaha on July 15, 2019, inside the ship’s Combat Information Center.

The radar footage shows multiple "unknown targets" surrounding the ship.

"There were at least fourteen unknowns observed at one time," Corbell wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

"The event series reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water at 11pm. No wreckage found. None of the unidentified craft were recovered," Corbell added.

The latest footage has not been confirmed as authentic by a U.S. government agency, but the previous footage that Corbell leaked has been authenticated.

The Pentagon has not immediately responded for comment.

On May 14, Corbell posted footage that was also taken aboard the U.S.S. Omaha on July 15, 2019, that allegedly showed a spherical UFO flying off the coast of San Diego before eventually diving into the ocean.

"We are WAY beyond the question of if UFOs exist," Corbell wrote in a post on Instagram featuring a clip from an interview on "Fox News Primetime."

"No wreckage found. No craft were recovered," Corbell tweeted.

When asked by "Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain on Monday about what he thinks will be included in an upcoming report that is expected to be released to lawmakers on what is known about UFOs, Corbell said "we are witnessing, observing, picking up on every type of data that our military has advanced aerospace vehicles that are able to outmaneuver our greatest warplanes."

"They are penetrating and there are incursions in our most restricted airspace around our nuclear weapons. This is something that the military is very interested in, and they have been lying to the American public," Corbell added.

When former President Donald Trump signed into law the massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package in 2020, it triggered a countdown to a deadline by which the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense must provide lawmakers a report on everything they know about UFOs like the ones seen in the recently leaked footage.

Buried within the thousands of pages of legislation under the "Committee Comments" section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, a stipulation requested a report to senators on intelligence and armed services committees regarding any information surrounding UFO sightings and whether they present any potential threat.

While the exact nature of the purported extraterrestrial threats was unknown, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo in March, saying "there are a lot more sightings" than the public is aware of.

RELATED: Former director of national intelligence says upcoming Pentagon UFO report reveals technology ‘we don’t have’

Ratcliffe said there have been objects observed by U.S. military craft and satellites that have achieved forms of flight that would normally be impossible with any known human technology.

"When we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain," he continued.

"Movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom," Ratcliffe explained.

The report is expected to reach the Senate by the end of June.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

