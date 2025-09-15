Expand / Collapse search

New fire station being built in southwest Atlanta

By
Published  September 15, 2025 12:34pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Southwest Atlanta gets a new fire station

Southwest Atlanta gets a new fire station

Atlanta Fire Rescue will replace the current Station 25 with a modern facility built on the same site. Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders joined firefighters Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The Brief

    • The updated firehouse will span 12,500 square feet and feature three bays for fire trucks.
    • Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders joined firefighters Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue will replace the current Station 25 with a modern facility built on the same site. 

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders joined firefighters Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The updated firehouse will span 12,500 square feet and feature three bays for fire trucks. The two-story station is expected to provide more space and resources for firefighters serving the community.

What they're saying:

"Fire Station 25 will not only deliver protection, but also inspiration," said Andrea Boone, City Councilmember for District 10. "The City of Atlanta deserves the very best – safer streets, stronger neighborhoods, and a community bound together to by pride." 

What we don't know:

City officials have not announced a completion date for the project.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by city leaders and a FOX 5 crew attending the groundbreaking. 

AtlantaNews