New fire station being built in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Fire Rescue will replace the current Station 25 with a modern facility built on the same site.

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders joined firefighters Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The updated firehouse will span 12,500 square feet and feature three bays for fire trucks. The two-story station is expected to provide more space and resources for firefighters serving the community.

What they're saying:

"Fire Station 25 will not only deliver protection, but also inspiration," said Andrea Boone, City Councilmember for District 10. "The City of Atlanta deserves the very best – safer streets, stronger neighborhoods, and a community bound together to by pride."

What we don't know:

City officials have not announced a completion date for the project.