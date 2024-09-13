New exhibit showcases art collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Grammy-winning musicians Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are already known around the world for creating impactful art. But offstage and away from the recording studio, the superstar couple also collects great art — and now, pieces from that collection are on display in Atlanta.

"Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" opens to the public today at the High Museum of Art, and will remain on view through Jan. 19, 2025. "Giants" was organized by the Brooklyn Museum and premiered there earlier this year, showcasing close to 100 works by Black American, African, and African diasporic artists, all of which are owned by Keys and Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean). Now, those works have arrived at the High, which will be the only venue in the Southeast to host the eclectic exhibit.

"Giants" is the first major exhibition of the collection, and features paintings, photographs and sculptures from both established and younger artists (including Nick Cave, Amy Sherald, and Ebony G. Patterson). The exhibit also features examples of the couple’s other collecting ventures, ranging from musical equipment and BMX bikes.

"Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" is included with admission to the museum, which is $23.50 per person. The High Museum of Art is located at 1280 Peachtree Street Northeast, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting the museum, click here.

Not only is it opening day for "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" — today also happens to be the birthday of Swizz Beatz! So, we decided to celebrate by spending the morning at the museum, getting a first look at this exciting exhibit — click the video player in this article to check it out!