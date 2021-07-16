New Cobb County attraction offers a unique way to 'escape'

There are certain amenities you expect to find at a local park; trails for walking and jogging, jungle gyms for kids to work off some energy, and plenty of green grass on which to set up a picnic or soak in some sun.

But Cobb County PARKS (the county’s parks and recreation department) has created something unique for visitors to the Oregon Park Annex in Marietta. And if your idea of fun includes spending an hour searching for clues and solving brain-busting puzzles, the new attraction there is one you’ll want to check out!

We spent the morning doing our best to make it out of The Emporium, an escape room created by Cobb County PARKS. You probably already know how an escape room works, but in case you don’t, it involves being "locked" in a room (don’t worry, you’re not really locked in!) with your friends and having 60 minutes in which to search for clues, solve puzzles and complete tasks in order to "escape."

The Emporium takes place in an old-fashioned pharmacy and — helpful hint! — staffers say the key to making it out includes a "divide and conquer" strategy. Meanwhile, a second room called Prison Break has also opened and involves making a big escape from the big house!

Cobb County PARKS Escape Rooms is located at the Oregon Park Annex at 145 Old Hamilton Road in Marietta; time slots are available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and the total cost is $90 per team for county residents and $135 per team for non-residents. Teams may include up to six gamers.

For more information, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning trying to solve the puzzles and beat the clock!

