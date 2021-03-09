Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

New Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect video released by FBI

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 5 DC

FBI releases new video of Capitol Hill pipe bomb suspect

The FBI has released new video of a person suspected of planting pipe bombs the day before the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released new video showing a person suspected of planting working pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C. the night before the Capitol riot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Capitol pipe bombs were likely planted the day before, FBI says; reward increased to $100K

The FBI is intensifying their search for the man, who was hooded and masked in every surveillance image he’s seen in.

They're hoping someone might recognize the suspect's clothing, his gait, or his mannerisms - and be able to identify him for investigators.

The bombs were located around the same time that a mob leaving a Trump rally in Freedom Plaza marched to the Capitol.

READ MORE: FBI warns pipe bomb suspect still at large after Capitol riot

Several clips show the man in different parts of the neighborhood.

The protesters quickly overwhelmed Capitol police and overran the building after Congress had convened to certify the Electoral College vote.

Five people died during the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The man in the surveillance images is wearing a mask, a gray hoodie, black gloves, and black and white shoes.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
 