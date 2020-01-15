New Birth helps pay off medical debt for 1,200 DeKalb County residents

More than 1,200 residents of south DeKalb County have had their medical debt paid for thanks to a generous donation from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

The megachurch in Stonecrest partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit organization, to cover the costs.

Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant spoke with FOX 5 Wednesday about the relief effort, which totaled nearly $1.3 million, supporting individuals residing in the 30038 ZIP code, which includes Stonecrest and Lithonia.



“We are blessed to be a blessing and this effort has truly helped families start the new year without the stress, worry and concern that often accompany looming medical bills and calls from debt collectors,” said Dr. Bryant in a news release. “When a medical issue occurs, the subsequent bills can wreak havoc on a family’s finances leading some down a path of bad credit or left with reservations about even seeking medical attention for fear of the costs for services.”

Bryant said the recipients were randomly selected and their average medical debt was $1,065. They received notification in the mail during the Christmas holiday about the gift.

