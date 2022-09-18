Nevada police say that a plane crashed during air race

A plane crashed on Sunday at the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada , on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a plane crash that is related to the air race and asked individuals to avoid the area of the crash.

"The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is responding to an Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road. Please avoid the area," the sheriff's office said.

The Reno Air Racing Association said in a tweet that one plane was involved in the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities said they are responding to a plane crash that is related to the air race in Nevada. (Jason Oliver)

Operations at the National Championship Air Races are suspended, according to the tweet.

A large fireball could be seen as the plane crashed .

